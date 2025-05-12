Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

CCCS stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.23 and a beta of 0.76. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $305,813.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,342.06. The trade was a 38.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $53,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401 in the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

