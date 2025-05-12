Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,766,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $152.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.71 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently -106.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

