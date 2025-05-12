Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,481 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Stock Performance

Shares of Super Group stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. Super Group Limited has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.17.

Super Group Dividend Announcement

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SGHC

Super Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.