Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 7,075.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 444,790 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 104,518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,413. This trade represents a 25.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of EBS stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $308.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 31st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

