Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,564 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,399,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,153,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,086,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 426,341 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 941,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 760,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $791.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.50. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.11 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

