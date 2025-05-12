Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 4,799 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 382.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 131.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

