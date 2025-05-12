Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 16,502 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Janus International Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of JBI opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.20. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

