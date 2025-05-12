Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 12,775 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 493,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 334,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 110,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.3%

GPMT stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 111.59%. Equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick Gregory Halter purchased 34,001 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,202.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,202.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,770 shares of company stock valued at $108,849. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

