Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 13,922 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 288,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 133,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 106,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.3%

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

