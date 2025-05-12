Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 16,598 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brightcove worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 458,019 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 507,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Brightcove by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 40,284 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

