Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 178,338 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,338 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Luminar Technologies worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.06. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.