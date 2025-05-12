Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 23,894 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,894 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FIGS by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,315,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FIGS by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,350,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 827,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FIGS by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 726,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 372,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of FIGS opened at $4.94 on Monday. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $802.85 million, a P/E ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

