Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,565 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,443.55. The trade was a 39.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WVE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of WVE opened at $6.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.92. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.