Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 86,954 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,954 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Eventbrite worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EB. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $7,962,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 232,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 426,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of EB opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.63 million, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EB shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EB

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.