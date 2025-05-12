Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $104,000 Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,469.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 92,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 719,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $988.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $395.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0903 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

