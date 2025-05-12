Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,192 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

