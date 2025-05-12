HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $820.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $675.00 to $820.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.56.

HubSpot Stock Down 8.8%

HUBS opened at $602.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,693.08, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $584.93 and a 200-day moving average of $668.28. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total value of $4,578,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,135,018.20. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in HubSpot by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $2,134,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

