Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$58.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hydro One from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.67.
Hydro One Price Performance
Hydro One Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 66.44%.
About Hydro One
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
See Also
