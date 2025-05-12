Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$58.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hydro One from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.67.

Hydro One Price Performance

Hydro One Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$38.24 and a twelve month high of C$53.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

See Also

