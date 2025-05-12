Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on H. Desjardins set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.67.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Hydro One Increases Dividend

Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$38.24 and a 12 month high of C$53.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

