iCAD (ICAD) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 17.81%.
iCAD stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $99.63 million, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.35. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
