Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.86%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

