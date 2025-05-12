Immatics (IMTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Immatics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.51. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. On average, analysts expect Immatics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Immatics Stock Performance
IMTX stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. Immatics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immatics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
