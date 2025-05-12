Immunome (IMNM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Immunome to post earnings of ($0.67) per share and revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. On average, analysts expect Immunome to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Immunome stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CTO Philip Tsai purchased 12,300 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,386. This trade represents a 58.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 137,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $999,459.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,105.44. This trade represents a 20.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 156,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,495 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

