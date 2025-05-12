INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of INmune Bio worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in INmune Bio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio Stock Performance

Shares of INMB stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $159.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INmune Bio

INmune Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.