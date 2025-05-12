Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INOD. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Innodata by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innodata by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of INOD opened at $34.62 on Monday. Innodata has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Innodata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
