Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.74) per share and revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%
INO opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $66.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.40. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $13.44.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
