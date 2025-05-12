Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.74) per share and revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INO opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $66.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.40. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

Several research firms recently commented on INO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

