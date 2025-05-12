Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

INSM opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28. Insmed has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,519,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,079,091.58. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $1,471,439.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,887.53. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,534 shares of company stock worth $7,932,633. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,602,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,267,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,268,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,393,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,149 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Insmed by 5.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $423,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

