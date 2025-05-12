Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBP. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.88%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,124,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 35,416.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 169,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,870,000 after buying an additional 168,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $28,509,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,249,000 after purchasing an additional 158,173 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $23,776,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
