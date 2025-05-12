Integra Resources (ITRG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Integra Resources to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Integra Resources Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $289.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 336.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Integra Resources were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRG

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.