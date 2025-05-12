Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Holdings Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $841.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.47.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

