Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.27%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Featured Articles

