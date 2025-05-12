IO Biotech (IOBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

IO Biotech Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ IOBT opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.09. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IO Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Further Reading

