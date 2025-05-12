Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) versus Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Financial Analysis

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Core Scientific and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 15 1 3.06 Iris Energy 0 1 10 1 3.00

Core Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $19.07, indicating a potential upside of 104.58%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 189.36%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Core Scientific.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $510.67 million 5.38 -$1.48 billion ($5.03) -1.85 Iris Energy $283.73 million 4.67 -$28.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares Core Scientific and Iris Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Iris Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

Risk and Volatility

Core Scientific has a beta of 6.66, indicating that its share price is 566% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 3.67, indicating that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A Iris Energy -17.94% -3.98% -3.33%

Summary

Core Scientific beats Iris Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

