iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 619,500.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $41.37 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

