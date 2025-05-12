iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,910 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,985,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,309,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 56,145 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

IETC opened at $82.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $459.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

