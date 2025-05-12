Jaguar Health (JAGX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($18.50) per share and revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $502.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

