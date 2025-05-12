JD.com (JD) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect JD.com to post earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $290.18 billion for the quarter.

JD.com Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of JD opened at $33.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. JD.com has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

