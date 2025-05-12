Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$140.00 to C$164.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$176.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$171.25.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Price Performance

About Canadian Tire

CTC.A opened at C$160.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$148.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$131.31 and a 1-year high of C$169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.