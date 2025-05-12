JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $7.43 on Friday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.11.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Prothena by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Prothena by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Prothena by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

