JMP Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Affirm stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,765 shares of company stock worth $3,094,694 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $6,380,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Affirm by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

