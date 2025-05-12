JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

YY stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in JOYY by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in JOYY by 7.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 10,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

