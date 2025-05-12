JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $44.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,616.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,848.50. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,814.40. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.