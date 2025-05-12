JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,434.40. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,765 shares of company stock worth $3,094,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

