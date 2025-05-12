JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Novavax Stock Down 10.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $5.99 on Friday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $963.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $666.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 610.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 73.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 709,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 301,627 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 300.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 72,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,158,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after buying an additional 1,333,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

