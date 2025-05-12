JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR opened at $103.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $132.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.72) by ($8.63). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $62,795.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,725. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.