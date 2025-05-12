KALA BIO (KALA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.03) per share for the quarter.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.54. On average, analysts expect KALA BIO to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KALA BIO Price Performance

KALA stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. KALA BIO has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

