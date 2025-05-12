Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $183.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.65.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.4%

COIN opened at $199.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. This represents a 11.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total value of $6,881,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,786.76. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,742 shares of company stock worth $32,639,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

