Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Price Target to $45.00

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOW. JMP Securities raised their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of BOW opened at $39.62 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bowhead Specialty

In other news, Director Ava Schnidman acquired 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $49,881.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,245.13. The trade was a 373.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Gallatin Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

