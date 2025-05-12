Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 19.1%

KINS stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $297.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 32.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 139.3% in the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 95,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 55,710 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter worth about $542,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 62.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 45,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

