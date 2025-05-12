Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Kingstone Companies Stock Up 19.1%
KINS stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $297.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.60.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kingstone Companies Company Profile
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingstone Companies
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.