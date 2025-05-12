Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,214.16. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 8,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $234,408.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,515.10. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,940. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

